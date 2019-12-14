Costco Employee Refuses To Do His Job Because Of His Religion, Sues For Discrimination

Jean Camara from Sunset Park Brooklyn, New York was accepted to work as a cashier for a Costco branch in the area. However, Camara was told to go outside of the store to gather carts after he refused to work with pork products due to his religion and beliefs.

Costco is now facing a lawsuit after Camara, now a former employee, sued the company for religious discrimination.

Camara, a devout Muslim, states, “Just because you have a different belief, that doens’t give anybody the right to treat you different.” He had refused to handle the store’s pork products that were on the conveyor belt of the warehouse club. As a Muslim, Camara is forbidden to touch pork or alcohol.

He then approached his managers to inform them about his belief’s restrictions. Allegedly, the employers’ response was to switch Camara to cart duty. However, he states that the management never explained to him the purpose of the reassignment. He also states that he asked to be placed in another departments numerous times. But Camara’s requests were denied.

It was then that Camara decided to file against the company a human rights complaint. He was then terminated 16 days after he filed the complaint for “insubordinate conduct.”

“We all share different beliefs, so we all should be treated equally no matter what belief we have,” Camara stated.

Chauncey Henry, Camara’s attorney, also adds, “It’s not OK to discriminate against someone for their religion. It isn’t OK. It isn’t OK to treat them differently [than] others because of what they believe in. I think everyone is entitled to the same treatment. I think that’s what this case is about.”

However, Camara also admits treating customers with different views differently. Some also states that he had to have known that Costco sold pork products before he accepted the position.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: MaidenLiberty