Corrupt Judge Gets Dragged Out Of Court After Sentencing Throws Courtroom Into Chaos

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

Former Ohio judge, Tracie Hunter, was convicted of a felony in connection to her brother landing a job at the court. Following the six-month sentence, she was dragged out of the courtroom as she protested the sentence.

The 52-year-old was convicted of unlawful interest in a public contract in 2014, a felony. According to the Associated Press, Hunter had shared a confidential document with her brother, who was facing a disciplinary hearing at his government job.

While Hunter’s attorney maintains his client’s innocence, her appeals were denied.

Following the sentencing, Hunter went limp, and had to be dragged backwards out of court.

David Singleton, Hunter’s attorney, told ABC News that his client "suffered immensely as a result" of the case. She lost her job and law license following the conviction.

Maintaining his client’s innocence, he added: "She can't be remorseful for something she didn't do. We're not going to give up on overturning her conviction and getting her out of jail as soon as possible."

Joe Deters, the prosecutor in the case, told the presiding judge in a letter that Hunter "has been incredibly disrespectful to you and the justice system."

"She won a very hotly contested election over her Republican opponent," her lawyer said, referring to the close win Hunter attained in 2010 in the juvenile court judge race. The results of the race led to an 18-month delay before Hunter was finally cleared to take the bench.

"Part of what happened in this case... it's racially charged. She was the first African American woman to get elected to be on the juvenile court bench. She was fearless in the positions she took, and she found herself on the wrong side of the political establishment in Hamilton County... she pissed people off," Singleton added.

Sources: ABC News