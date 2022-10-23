Skip to main content

Cops Think They're Alone In Elevator, Have No Idea A Secret Camera Is Recording Everything

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police accountability and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

For his retirement after 29 years in service, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Scherb whipped and nae-nae'd out of the department, a hilarious move caught on camera.

Dancing to Silentó's Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), Scherb lassoed some of his colleagues into joining him, but they quickly switched into their "work faces" when the boss passed by.

The video garnered over 3 million views.

Speaking to TODAY.com., media relations manager Jacqueline Kirby said: "We just thought, 'Hey, let's do something fun to celebrate something fun to celebrate his retirement.’"

"In the end, the response was way more overwhelming than we thought it'd be, especially for a law enforcement agency," she added.

Kirby maintained that the video was not about Facebook likes: "What we hope people see is that even though officers serve and protect as their main duty, they are human. They can have fun. And that's what we did."

Talking about Scherb, Kirby stated: "Tony is probably one of the most hilarious, nicest deputies I've ever met. He's had a stellar career and he's going to be greatly missed. Just a quality person and a quality deputy."

