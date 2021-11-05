Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Publish date:

Cop Takes Longer Than Usual To Exit Patrol Car, Approaches Speeding Driver Then Reaches Inside Car

Author:
Photo Credit: KSLA 12

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police reform and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

Maxine Morgan was driving through Bossier Parish, heading to Shreveport, "So I really wasn't paying attention to my speed going down the road," she said.

"I was parked at Taylor's Grocery looking for speeders heading west. When they came by, they were speeding," Bossier Parish Deputy Jackie Loveless said.

"I was paying attention to my driving," Morgan added. "But my mind wasn't there." Loveless immediately called in his location and Morgan’s license plate. He said a quick prayer before leaving his patrol car and walking up to Morgan’s car. The two shared a few pleasantries, as is pretty standard.

Photo Credit: KSLA 12

Morgan stated: "He was very nice," but her mind was not focused on what was going on. She was heading to the memorial of her daughter who had passed away a few days prior.

Fighting back tears, she said: "It's hard, very hard. It's the hardest thing in the world to have to give up one of your kids."

After explaining to the deputy where she was headed, he reached into her car and grabbed her hand. He then asked for her husband’s hand, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

"I asked her, 'Ma'am, do you mind if I pray with you?'" Loveless said. "When the spirit of the Lord comes up to me to pray, I'm obedient to him and pray with that person."

Photo Credit: KSLA 12

"It just touched me so much," Morgan said. "He took the time to pray with us." "In the middle of prayer, she grabbed my hand and held my hand real tight. And tears started coming from her, tears of greatness and tears of appreciation," Loveless said.

The sheriff’s office did not hesitate to praise the deputy’s compassion. Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said: "Jackie understands we deal with a lot of people, but in a lot of times in the most stressful, critical event they've ever had to deal with in their lives. He exemplifies, first off, a man, a Christian man."

Deputy Loveless is also the pastor of a church he started in Bossier City. "Unfortunately, it wouldn't make headlines," Sheriff Whittington said. "99 percent of what we do is positive and people need to know that."

Photo Credit: KSLA 12

Morgan did not get a ticket that day, only a prayer. "I think he was our miracle that day," she said. She said that whenever she thinks about the heartbreaking day she buried her daughter, she also remembers the good that happened on the side of the road. "We needed something that day and he gave it to us," she said.

That day, Deputy Loveless prayed with two other people on the side of the road. He stated that on some days the good Lord just speaks to him that way and he listens.

Sources: KSLA 12

