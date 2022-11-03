Skip to main content

Cop Receives Secret Note From 9-Year-Old While Eating At Denny's, Left In Shock After Reading It

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

Upon receiving his ninth-birthday pocket money, Noah Smiling decided to use it on someone else.

Still a few days shy of his ninth birthday, Smiling noticed the police officer eating at a Lakeland, Florida, Denny’s, where his mom worked.

Amanda Cantin had brought him along as it was "Bring Your Child To Work Day."

Smiling wanted to talk to the officer but didn’t know what to say, so he asked his mom to let him pay for the officer’s breakfast. Cantin agreed.

She then helped him write a note on the receipt.

"I want to be you when I grow up. Thank you for your service," the note read.

Officer Eddie Benitez was surprised by the note, and touched by the boy’s sweet gesture.

Speaking to WTSP News, Officer Benitez said: "It meant everything. It meant that I'm supposed to wake up every morning and put on his uniform and go out there and do what I do. You know? It means that I need to keep trying to be a good example to all these young guys."

Officer Benitez took a photo of Smiling, which was shared on the Lakeland Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officer Benitez keeps the note in his uniform’s front pocket.

He said: "I've got it right here, 'cause I'm gonna keep it as long as I can." 

