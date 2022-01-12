Cop Notices What Mom And Son Are Doing In Parked Car, Reacts Swiftly

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

A South Carolina state trooper went above and beyond to calm an autistic boy after his mother's car broke down on the side of the highway.

Charlie Watkis said she and her son, Jeriah, were broken down on highway 170 when State Trooper Adam Klimek showed up to help.

"The first thing my son did when he saw the blue lights was look at me [to say] 'I think we’re in trouble,'" Watkis told WBTW. Jeriah was upset because of the traffic and the heat that day.

"He was having a tough time with the traffic that was going by him, at one point he even had to put on ear muffs to drown out the sound that was irritating him," Klimek said.

Klimek invited the mother and son to sit in his patrol car with him, and then made sure the boy was comfortable.

"Officer Klimek found ways to occupy him while I was trying to make phone calls to find out how long it was going to be for the tow truck to come and it was hard for me to concentrate on that and tend to Jeriah at the same time," Watkis said.

"I knew that he was having problems, so when i invited them back to my car, we talked about his interests and one of his interests was playing on his iPad actually, I asked him what do you like to do on your iPad, and he said watch Netflix, so I knew right then. I got my computer out, logged into my Netflix and had him choose his own movie to watch while we waited for the tow truck. He chose ‘Curious George,’ one of his favorites," Klimek added.

Watkis praised Klimek for staying with her and her son to make sure he was OK, but the officer said he was just doing what anyone would do.

"I really don’t think I went above and beyond, I treated them like I hope my family would be treated if they were on the side of the road," the officer said.

Many readers applauded the officer for his good deed.

"Police are the good guys who get bad mouthed and criticized constantly they some times make a wrong decision but without them this world would be unlivable," one reader commented on Facebook.

"Our LEO's often get a bad rap," another wrote. "Goes to show they are there to help as well as protect. God bless this officer."

"Police angel sent from God!" added another. "Thank you for your compassion."

