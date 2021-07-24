Cop Finds 'Offensive' Message On Cake For Work Anniversary, Bakery Calls It A 'Honest Mistake'

A Philadelphia Police Department staff member was looking to celebrate his 25-year anniversary with the department, and a friend commissioned a cake from The Bakery House to commemorate his achievement.

However, when Tina Jones picked up the cake, she was shocked to see what was on it.

She had provided a picture of a PPD badge to be added to the cake, which had the words, “Honor, Integrity, Service.”

However, when she got the cake and took it to her friend’s office for the celebration, he noticed that the PPD badge on the cake had the words “Coffee, Corruption, Donuts” instead.

Jones stated: “I wanted to cry because I’m like, ‘I can’t believe they did this.' That’s so humiliating to put on someone’s cake who is serving 25 years and in a not-so-easy job.”

Sandy Stauffer, the bakery owner, stated that the picture printed on the cake was a horrible mistake, adding that the decorator had no idea that she’d used an image containing offensive words.

According to Stauffer, the decorator went online to look for a crisper image of the badge, one that was less-blurry than the photo she received from Jones.

The decorator quickly chose was she thought was an identical badge and used it to decorate the cake.

On a Facebook post, Stauffer wrote: “It was a mistake. One of my decorators did not see the fine print and placed a disrespectful image on the cake. She believed she was choosing a crisper/clearer image. In her haste, it was an image that had been manipulated. No one caught the mistake.”

She stated that neither she nor her staff would ever intentionally disparage law enforcement and expressed that they were all “beyond mortified.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I and my entire staff, deeply apologize. We are truly embarrassed and are sorry for the hurt and upset ness this unfortunate mistake has caused. I have been part of this community for 32+ years and there is nothing I would do to hurt anyone. I have the utmost respect for all law enforcement and so does my staff. We hope you can find it in your hearts for understanding and forgiveness,” she added.

According to Jones, she refused to take the bakery’s refund, and stated: “I didn’t want the money back because I knew if I accepted the money back it was like, ok what you did, and it wasn’t.”

She went to another bakery and ordered a new cake, hoping to celebrate the anniversary the next week.

Sources: The Police Tribune