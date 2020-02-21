Cop Finds 'Derogatory' Drawing On Hamburger Wrapper, Burger King Takes Disciplinary Action

Officer Timo Rosenthal was in uniform when he went to a Clovis Burger King during his dinner break.

When he received his order, he snapped a picture of it, and it quickly went viral on social media.

“This is totally wrong and it’s not the way New Mexico should ever be,” he said.

The wrapper of his burger featured a drawing of a pig. Burger King released a statement saying that those responsible had been identified.

To add insult to injury, the patties were burned and the burger was of very poor quality.

“They’re depicting a pig in the drawing, that’s derogatory,” one woman said.

Other Facebook comments read:

“I bet if you ran a check on everyone who laughed at this post, you’d find a ton of arrest warrants.”

“I’m so sorry that happened in my state. Thank you for your service.”

Burger King told KRQE News 13 that the five employees who were involved in the incident had been fired.

“I think that was excellent. Fire them on the spot,” the woman added.

Officer Rosenthal maintained that he wouldn’t be going to the restaurant anymore.

Burger King’s Clovis VP released a statement saying that the franchise did not condone that kind of treatment against anyone, particularly law enforcement.

Clovis Police Chief expressed his disappointment at the way his officer was treated in a disrespectful and derogatory way.

