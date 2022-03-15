Skip to main content

Cop Catches Women Shoplifting At Grocery Store, Does This Instead Of Pressing Charges

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Massachusetts police officer passed up on charging two women, instead buying their Christmas dinner. The two women had been accused of trying to steal groceries for their children.

Somerset Officer Matt Lima responded to a shoplifting report at Stop & Shop, where two women had been accused of putting groceries into bags at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them. The women had two kids with them.

They told Lima that they had fallen on hard times and just wanted to provide Christmas dinner for the kids.

According to Lima, he thought of his own children, and bought $250 in grocery gift cards.

“His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community," Chief George McNeil stated on the department's website.

Sources: ABC News

