Convicted Pedophile Sexually Abused 9 Children, Gets Brutal Reckoning In Prison

Eight years into his life sentence, 33-year-old Cesar Pastrana was killed in Hancock State Prison in Sparta, Georgia, during a fight with a fellow inmate.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections stated that the death was being investigated as a homicide, but declined to reveal how Pastrana died, if the death was connected to his crimes, or the name of the inmate suspected of killing him.

A statement from the GDC read: “Agents have reason to believe offender Cesar Pastrana died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation involving another inmate on March 13. Medical personnel responded and life saving measures were performed. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 12:15pm by a hospital physician.”

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Pastrana was first arrested in February 2012, a couple of days following a weekend-long “lock-in” event sponsored by NorthStar Church, where he worked as a volunteer.

An adult at the event was told that Pastrana had molested minors in 2011 at an event held at his home.

One victim sustained a physical injury because of the abuse he endured.

Pastrana initially denied the accusations, but he was axed from his role by the church.

However, he later admitted his crimes in court, which included child molestation and sodomy.

Two of the nine victims were relatives.

He’d been previously fired from a teaching assistant job following inappropriate conduct towards a student.

However, he passed a background check before joining NorthStar.

