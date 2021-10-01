Convict Deemed 'Too Old To Be A Threat' Gets Released, Commits Almost Identical Crime Again

UPDATE: Albert Flick was sentenced to life in prison and allegedly had no reaction nor any words to say in response to his sentencing. We are republishing this story amid the backdrop of a nationwide discussion on criminal justice reform to highlight the sometimes dire consequences that come with releasing violent criminals early from prison.

A 77-year-old inmate considered “too old” to be a threat was released from prison after serving 25 years for killing his wife. He is now back in jail for killing another woman in an identical manner. Albert Flick was sentenced to serve 25 years in jail in 1979 after he stabbed his wife 14 times in front of their daughter.

In 2004, he was released after serving his sentence. However, he was back in jail in 2010 for assaulting a woman. He was released from jail in 2014 because he was deemed too old to be a threat.

Last year, Flick stabbed a 48-year-old homeless mother 11 times in Lewiston, Maine, in front of her children. He had been stalking her for days before he killed her.

Flick was convicted of murder and is yet to be sentenced. However, it is likely that he will spend the rest of his life in prison. In his closing argument, Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis told jurors that Flick knew Dobbie was about to leave town and thought to himself, “If I can't have her, I will kill her.”

Days before the murder, he stalked Dobbie and her children around town where they were living, Dunkin' Donuts, a local library, and the bus shelter. Friends of the woman who testified said that she tolerated his affection but did not want it.

Flick’s defense attorney, Allan Lobozzo, stated there had been no indication that his client posed a threat.Dobbie was stabbed so many times that her heart and lung were pierced. Dobbie 11-year-old twin sons witnessed the murder, which was also caught on surveillance cameras.

The jury in the latest trial were not told about Flick’s prior crimes, but they only deliberated for 40 minutes before finding him guilty. Flick said nothing throughout the trial and listened to the verdict through headphones although it is unclear why.

He had bought a pair of knives from Walmart two days before the murder. On the day of the murder, Flick waited until the sidewalk was clear of pedestrians before attacking her. She had been sitting on a step outside a building talking on her cellphone when Flick attacked.

According to prosecutors, he was seen walking up to her, reaching into the small of his back to retrieve the knife before plunging it into her body without warning as her children watched.

A witness stopped the attack, testifying at the trial that he “drop kicked” Flick and kept his foot on his neck until officers arrived.

He stated that he heard Dobbie telling Flick to leave her alone before the attack. Flick has never explained why he killed Dobbie.

Before the trial began, he pleaded not guilty by way of insanity. He later withdrew his plea.

His sentencing is scheduled for August, and he faces a life sentence. Maine does not have the death penalty.

His daughter, who is now an adult, said that the judge who released him from prison needed to explain to the woman's sons why their mother was now dead.

She told WMTW: “The boys are the ones that are going to live with it. I think the judge should explain to them, tell them, tell them how come they had to watch their mother be slaughtered on the street.”

