Controversial' Question On 5th Grade Quiz Sparks Outrage Online

According to a report from LEX 18, the Kentucky Peace Officers Association is enraged after hearing news about a quiz given to fifth-graders at a Fayette County (Kentucky) Schools.

A screenshot of the quiz was posted on its Facebook page with a critic caption, “We’ll be demanding a explanation from (Fayette Schools) soon.”

According to reports, one of the questions is the quiz is; “What is the relationship between Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor?”

The first choice in the answers reads, “Both were victims of police violence, sparking protests against racial injustice.”

KPOA declined an on-camera interview with LEX 18. However, President Chip Nowlin sent a statement.

He wrote:

“While it is the responsibility of educational leaders to shape the future, it is not their right to do so in a manner designed to intentionally and negatively influence young minds and promote an apolitical agenda.”Photo Credit: KSDK News

Fayette County Schools, through its spokesman Lisa Deffendall, released a statement saying the questions were taken out of context. They revealed that it was from an article pulled from a website called Newsela and that there was no ill-intention behind it. They called attention to that the school is focused on helping understudies become communally engaged residents who are savvy consumer of the media in general ready to contemplate their general surroundings.

KPOA on its Facebook page additionally reprimanded the Kentucky Department of Education, including proclamations made concerning police in a KDE asset guide with respect to trauma were "biased and incendiary.”

President Nowlin further pointed out the issues KPOA has with KDE and Fayette County in a statement. Expressing that KPOA has as of late saw a consistent hint of insulting distributions from KDE, just as neighborhood school areas explicitly focusing on law enforcement agency.

Kentucky Department of Education representative Toni Konz Tatman expressed that KDE has had a meeting with Nowlin concerning his concerns about their resource guide. She stated that the KDE is dedicated to addressing systemic factors and the traumatic impacts of race-based inequities on students, staff and faculties.

Tatman, however, said the KDE is still waiting for a response to the email sent to Nowlin. In her statement, she pointed out that to ignore this problem diminishes the pain and persistent negative impact of such experiences.

