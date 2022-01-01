'Controversial' Message Seen On Back Of SUV Sparks Online Debate

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

A message written on the back of an SUV went viral after being shared online.

The message was spotted on the back of the SUV, and many applauded the driver after a Reddit user shared the photo on the site.

"Saw this patriot while driving," the user wrote alongside the photo of the car. The message read, "This is America...we don't redistribute wealth...we earn it!"

Many readers agreed with the driver's message about the redistribution of wealth.

"Yeah for the guy that has the guts to display this saying on his rear window!!!! More people should do/say the same exact thing, and just maybe it might get through to ALL----well some of the many freeloaders that think the world owes them a living!!!!" one reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"We are redistributing wealth by giving so much money to too many young people that can work but don't want to. They in turn have too much free time on their hands and some get into trouble. Need to see cuts and would certainly help with our drug problems. They need to be worried about keeping a job to put food on the table not their next drug deal!" another wrote.

"True words for true Americans. This should be on every patriotic American vehicle," another added.

Others felt that the message was something most people should innately understand.

"I don't know why it's so difficult for liberals to understand. This nation was supposed to be unique in that the government stays out of our way so that we may be productive. Every entitlement program is simply a means to redistribute wealth. Stephan Molyneux is exactly right when he says government entitlement programs are a gross violation of our property rights," one Reddit user commented.

Others, however, felt that the message was simply too cut and dry.

"so let me get this straight, we're trying to fight the 1% Globalists, but are cool with these same Globalists hoarding all of our resources? Sick logic, guys…There is nothing wrong with bringing nuance to an argument instead of going 'hurr durr, f**k these cucks wanting handouts' without fully grasping the situation. Being able to sustain yourself is what everyone should strive for, I don't want any handouts, but seeing things in black and white doesn't do either side any good," one user wrote.

