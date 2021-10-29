'Controversial' Flag Removed Outside Minnesota Police Station After Sparking Outrage

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

A video posted on Twitter showed a Thin Blue Line flag flying outside the Brooklyn Center police station in Minnesota, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

The flag’s presence sparked outrage on social media, with users slamming it as "inappropriate" and "disgusting."

While the controversial flag is considered by some as a representation of police solidarity, it has also been "criticized as a symbol of white supremacy," The Marshall Project, a non-profit organization reporting on criminal justice issues in the U.S., states.

"Those who fly the flag have said it stands for solidarity and professional pride within a dangerous, difficult profession and a solemn tribute to fallen police officers. But it has also been flown by white supremacists, appearing next to Confederate flags at the 2017 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia," The Marshall Project writes.

The video of the flag has garnered 1.6 million views and was shared by Andy Mannix, a reporter for Minnesota's Star Tribune.

"Brooklyn center police are flying a blue line flag outside the station right now," he captioned the post.

Mannix later revealed in a subsequent tweet that the flag had been removed "at some point this afternoon."

A number of Twitter users condemned flying the flag, and called it "inappropriate, provocative, incendiary" and "absolutely disgusting."

@mollysmcdonough wrote: "Mayor Mike Elliott, @mayor_elliott This Blue Line police flag is inappropriate, provocative and incendiary. Police Chief Tim Gannon needs to take down this flag."

@stampwithjenny expressed similar sentiment, writing: "At this point, flying this flag is an absolutely disgusting message to the community that the police department has no remorse or intention of changing."

@ShariSaysStuff pleaded with Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, writing: "@mayor_elliott call the city manager, and get this flag taken down. Yes, the investigation is ongoing BUT this is purposefully inflaming the situation & it's unnecessary, hurtful, & insensitive...this is horrible."

@will_thad wrote: "They murder a Black man, claim it was an 'accidental discharge,' and then fly a blue line flag. Dismantle and replace the system!"

@clairetiffin tweeted: "This is in incredibly poor taste to say the very least. I'm trying to choose my words carefully. I'm appalled and angry. It feels like a taunt to the community."

@CheyCab wrote: "This speaks volumes unfortunately. Them (police) against the community. And in a community all their own, vs a PART of THE community. That's what that flag represents to me."

Sources: Newsweek