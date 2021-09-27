Controversial' Billboards Of President Biden In Pennsylvania Spark Outrage

A former Senator has displayed Joe Biden’s face all over Pennsylvania, funding 12 billboards with the slogan "Making the Taliban Great Again."

Scott Wagner, a Republican and former representative of a district including York County from 2014 to 2018 stated that he had "several reasons" for spreading the message across Pennsylvania.

Biden has been criticized for the Afghanistan withdrawal, and his stance on the crisis has been poor. Wagner took his criticism a step further, creating the billboards with a picture of Biden in Taliban gear and the scathing message.

The company behind the billboards displaying Biden holding a rocket launcher confirmed that Scott Wagner paid for the ads.

Wagner, a former state senator and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, made national headlines in 2018 for threatening the incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf on Facebook Live: "Governor Wolf, let me tell you, between now and November 6th, you better put a catcher's mask on your face because I'm gonna stomp all over your face with golf spikes because I'm gonna win this for the state of Pennsylvania, and we're throwing you out of office because you know what, I'm sick and tired of your negative ads."

He later apologized, saying, "I shouldn't have said what I said."

Wolf’s campaign called him "unhinged, " with Wagner's primary challenger Paul Mango adding: "Mr. Wagner does have a long violent, insulting, bullying past and it is not just one incident."

In an email to Fox News, Wagner addressed the billboards: "The pull out rushed through by President Biden had made us the laughing stock of the world. The Taliban are openly stating that they ran the United States out of Afghanistan – they are now very emboldened."

He added: "young people have experienced since we landed in their country will be taken away now that the Taliban is in control. What do we say to families who lost loved ones in the Middle East – the country these people served and died for left Afghanistan with its tail between its legs."

"It seems that President Biden was hell-bent on rushing out of Afghanistan – his ego and lack on information is going to prove to be very bad for the United States," he stated, confirming that the billboards will be up for two months.

