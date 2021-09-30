Controversial' Billboard Of Former President Trump Gets Removed, Pastor Calls It 'Blasphemous'

A billboard in North Georgia sparked controversy and was slammed for blasphemy for comparing Donald Trump to Jesus. The billboard has since been removed.

The billboard, put up in Fort Oglethorpe, compared the former president to Jesus Christ, sparking mixed reactions from the community. Some found the message improper, while other approved of it.

Rev. Bill Bond saw the sign a week and a half ago, and was visibly shocked.

“I was at a stop light and looked up and did a double take,” he said.

The sign, which featured an image of Trump, read: “Unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulders.” It then referred to a verse in Romans.

“There is no person that can take the place of Jesus Christ,” Bond said. “The scripture says Jesus is not that interested in politics. Jesus is interested in individual lives, telling us to love each other, to love God, and best of all, to love, pray for and do good to our enemies.”

Employees at a motor company located below the billboard said that it was only up for a week before it was removed.

Michael McNabb, who works a couple of stores from where the billboard was, said: “I feel that whoever put it up was a coward for taking it down. I don’t really compare Trump to Jesus. I mean, you know, Trump stands for God. He stands for America.”

However, Bond did not share the same sentiment. In a tweet, he stated that Georgians are redefining blasphemy.

He said: “I was doing an exorcism. I had seen it and I could never unsee it.”

It’s unclear who was behind the billboard.

Reagan Outdoor Advertising, the company that owns the sign, has not commented on the matter.

Sources: WLOX