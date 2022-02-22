Contractor Called To Fix Leaky Roof, Horrified At What He Finds Inside

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Missouri mother's desperate plea for help led to a kind stranger stepping up to help out in a big way.

Joanna Wiley noticed that her roof was leaking directly over her 3-year-old daughter's bed, so she took matters into her own hands and tried to fix it herself. However, while she was making the attempt, she fell from a ladder onto her front porch.

According to KTVI, Wiley suffered a traumatic brain injury in the fall. While she was being treated for the injury, she was told by her doctors that she also had thyroid cancer.

The mother, desperate for help and struggling with her health, posting a video to her Facebook page in which she begged for help fixing her roof.

After more than six months passed with no response, she finally heard something about her roof.

Edward Aguado of Edwards Roofing and Repair in Hillsboro, Missouri, showed up at her home, ready to help.

"I was like: 'Who is this Ed, what does he want?'" Wiley recalled, adding: "At first I thought it was a scam."

She soon realized that it was not a scam and that Aguado was really there to help her out.

Aguado had heard about Wiley's video from a friend and immediately knew he wanted to go and help.

"She's literally sitting in there watching water pour into her daughter's room so me and my sales guy Matt, we came up there, boarded it up, tapped it, and 3 days later I had a new roof on her house," Aguado said.

Aguado's company gave Wiley the new decking and felt. Certainteed supplied shingles and Lowe's discounted the rest of the materials. In total, the roof was worth about $10,000.

Wiley was blown away by Aguado's generosity and said she was glad to have her home back to normal.

"I want to thank you," she tearfully told him as she gave him a big hug. "A handshake's not right. Seriously, not worrying about it raining."

"It makes it 100 percent worth it," Aguado said. "We're glad we did it. I was in a position where I could help and I wanted to help. It was really as simple as that."

Readers shared their thoughts on the touching story on Facebook.

"Thank you Edward Roofing for you're generosity," one reader commented. "I still believe there are lots of good people in this country and you have just reaffirmed that!!!"

"Bless you for caring and kindness toward another human having extreme difficulties," another user wrote. "I think it would be nice if these haters would look at the things that really need to be fixed and reach out instead of all this hate and destruction as a different gesture extend kindness in other ways and that would be noticed big time. Maybe then with time, we could make our country great again for both sides."

