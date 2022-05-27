Skip to main content

College Girl Runs Up To Police Horse And Smacks it, Gets Instant Dose Of Karma

Photo Credit: Blazed

Photo Credit: Blazed

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

A video taken at Queen’s University showed a young woman running up to a police horse and slapping its rear. Instinctively, the horse threw a kick, hitting the woman in the face.

Photo Credit: Blazed

Photo Credit: Blazed

The blond woman, dressed in a dark, red-striped polo, was seen running towards the two horses and slapping one. After she was kicked in the face, her friend rushed over to her. However, the woman promptly ran off, holding her face.

Photo Credit: Blazed

Photo Credit: Blazed

Police have yet to confirm whether the young woman was among the three people charged in relation to the horse-slapping incidents that occurred on the campus.

Photo Credit: Blazed

Photo Credit: Blazed

Two men and one female apparently slapped a police horse, and they are facing criminal charges for injuring a law enforcement animal. If found guilty, the three could face up to five years in prison.

Photo Credit: Blazed

Photo Credit: Blazed

In a statement, Kingston Police wrote: “Local police said their female horse Murney, a new member of the force, was slapped three times, but unlike the horse in the video, she managed not to kick anyone and was kept restrained.”

The identities of the three suspects have yet to be released.

Sources: Vice

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

horse
Society

College Girl Runs Up To Police Horse And Smacks it, Gets Instant Dose Of Karma

ripper
Society

Brooklyn Ripper' Found Guilty Of Murdering Children, Insults Victims In Court With Reaction To Sentencing

youtuber
Society

YouTuber Asks Girlfriend To Shoot Book He's Holding With .50-Caliber Bullet, Ends In Tragedy

teacher
Society

Teacher Gets Busted For Sex With Student, Then Police Make A Second Horrible Discovery About Her

teens
Society

4 Teens Try To Rob Texas Marine Veteran, Get Hit With Instant Dose Of Karma

husband
Society

Husband Plants 6000 Trees To Honor Deceased Wife, 15 Years Later Photos Reveal His True Motive

parking
Society

Homeowners Sued For Parking Car In Their Own Driveway

teens
Society

Officers Make Heartbreaking Find Next To Man Gunned Down By Two Teens