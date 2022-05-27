College Girl Runs Up To Police Horse And Smacks it, Gets Instant Dose Of Karma

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A video taken at Queen’s University showed a young woman running up to a police horse and slapping its rear. Instinctively, the horse threw a kick, hitting the woman in the face.

The blond woman, dressed in a dark, red-striped polo, was seen running towards the two horses and slapping one. After she was kicked in the face, her friend rushed over to her. However, the woman promptly ran off, holding her face.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Police have yet to confirm whether the young woman was among the three people charged in relation to the horse-slapping incidents that occurred on the campus.

Two men and one female apparently slapped a police horse, and they are facing criminal charges for injuring a law enforcement animal. If found guilty, the three could face up to five years in prison.

In a statement, Kingston Police wrote: “Local police said their female horse Murney, a new member of the force, was slapped three times, but unlike the horse in the video, she managed not to kick anyone and was kept restrained.”

The identities of the three suspects have yet to be released.

Sources: Vice