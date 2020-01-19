College Finds 'Inappropriate' Photo Of Student Online, Suspend Her Indefinitely

Dia’mon Dallas claims that she was suspended indefinitely from the First Coast Technical College because of a picture showing her and her fiancé posing with guns.

Dallas has since filed a suit against the St. Augustine school, the principal, and the assistant principal.

“Everything has just gone down the drain. I really was trying hard in school. I was making A’s,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She stated that she was with her fiancé and her fiancé’s cousin, a veteran, at the shooting range. The cousin was teaching the couple how to use guns.

Anfernee Royster, Dallas’ fiancé, posted the picture on Facebook with the caption, “She’s my Bonnie and I’m her Clyde.” Royster has since denied that the post was a threat.

“What I mean is like, we’re together forever. And I feel like the main thing was that we were getting stereotyped because of the color of our skin,” Royster said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dallas is being represented by attorney and State Rep. Cord Byrd, who stated: “Some people just don’t like guns. They feel threatened by firearms. But that’s why we have constitutional protections, to protect activities that other people might find uncomfortable or unpopular.”

Dallas stated that she wasn’t even allowed back to her class to retrieve the crock-pot she had brought to a party. The administrator had apparently told her that she didn’t know what Dallas had planned to do to the other students.

“I can’t get a job and I have a baby I have to support. I’ve been out of work long enough and I wanted to do this to be able to provide for my family. And now I can’t,” she said.

A school spokesperson refused to give a comment because of the pending lawsuit.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Action News Jax