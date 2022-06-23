Colin Kaepernick’s T-Shirt At Press Conference Sparks Controversy

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

Colin Kaepernick is raising more eyebrows with his choice of attire again.

The controversial athlete faced massive scrutiny for refusing to stand for the national anthem before games because he didn’t want to “show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

The executive director of one of the largest police organizations in the country lambasted Kaepernick after learning that he wore socks with cartoon pigs wearing police hats.

“It’s just ridiculous that the same league that prohibits the Dallas (Cowboys) football club from honoring the slain officers in their community with their uniforms stands silent when Kaepernick is dishonoring police officers with what he’s wearing on the field," Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations told USA TODAY Sports.

Now, Kaepernick has offended more people by wearing a Fidel Castro shirt during a press conference.

The black and white t-shirt shows the Cuban leader meeting with Malcolm X in Harlem, New York in 1960, according to Telesur.

Many consider it a show of support for the Cuban government, who have been accused of systematic human rights abuses, and what some have deemed a ruthless dictator.

“I’m going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed,” said Kaepernick. “To me, this is something that has to change. When there’s significant change and I feel like that flag represents what it’s supposed to represent, this country is representing people the way that it’s supposed to, I’ll stand.”

George Diaz, a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, wrote an op-ed about the subject, decrying Kaepernick’s shirt from the standpoint of someone from a Cuban refugee family.

“My family left there in 1961. We left our home, our furniture, most of valuables and our relatives behind because we were seeking freedom. It wasn’t for money, nor the opportunity to visit Disney and Universal,” wrote Diaz.

“We wanted to be free, and the United States, bless its soul, gave us that opportunity.

“So yes, I find it personally insulting that Kaepernick is oblivious to the fact that Castro is one of the most vile dictators of modern times with extensive human rights violations.”