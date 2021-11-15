Colin Kaepernick Sparks Outrage Over NFL Comparison In New Netflix Special

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick released his new Netflix series, Colin in Black and White, which has garnered fan praise. The show delves into his life as a Black athlete and his experience with racism both on and off the field.

However, the show has sparked headlines because of one particular scene, where Kaepernick compared the NFL training camp assessments to slave trade.

Explaining how NFL prospects get into the league, Kaepernick commented on the athletes being assessed during a training camp.

The shirtless men line up, and are analyzed one by one by NFL team doctors and coached before selection.

Kaepernick says: "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod and examine you. Searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected. No dignity left intact."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The players break fourth wall and walk towards Kaepernick, with the sound of shackles rattling being played as they pass him. The men then turn into slaves walking through a field before the camera pans out and shows a slave on stage being auctioned to white men.

One of the potential buyers gets closer to the African American slaves for a closer inspection, a depiction of what Kaepernick believed the coaches do.

The camera flashes to an NFL training camp and a white coach is seen looking over a black player during the physical assessment. The two scenes then combine to the NFL coach and slave auctioneer, both white, shaking hands after making the deal.

The polarizing scene is Kaepernick’s way of showing that the young athletes are groomed into a slave system, which he claims is trying to "establish a power dynamic."

The scene sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some applauding it and other slamming it.

One person tweeted: "I supported Kaepernick kneeling and speaking out about racism in America. But the minimum NFL salary is almost $700,000. This is not slavery."

Another wrote: "True fact. Most slaves got multi-million guaranteed contracts too."

Sources: Sport Bible