Code Enforcement Officer And Retired Marine Gets Shot And Killed After Posting ‘Condemned’ Sign On House

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A 65-year-old man has been placed in custody after allegedly killing an Augusta city employee. According to the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case was inspecting the 13th Avenue home just before 10 a.m. when he was shot in the head and chest.

When officers responded to the scene, Case had sustained gunshot wounds. Sheriff’s deputies and EMTs began rendering service but their efforts were unsuccessful. Case was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m. by the Coroner’s Office.

According to investigators, Case was shot by 65-year-old Smitty Oliver Melton, who fled the scene of the murder in a black Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma. He was later arrested in Aiken County.

"These people are out here to help the public. And they answer calls for service on a daily basis. And it’s really just a tragic loss," Richmond County Sheriff's Office Sgt. William McCarthy said.

The tragic incident had both city officials and citizens expressing their condolences.

"It’s pretty disturbing to even hear that a man was shot down the way he was shot down. I heard he was shot in the face and the chest. And I don’t know where the third shot went. But I hope that they catch him," community activist Ray Montana stated.

According to FOX 54, Case was reportedly at the residence to write the homeowner a ticket.

Commission Clerk Lina Bonner sent an email to the Richmond County Commission about Officer Case's death at around 10:33 a.m.: “Director Rob Sherman just called into the office and ask that I notify you of this unfortunate news; one of Code Enforcement Officers was shot and killed this morning.”

Speaking to FOX 54, District 1 Commissioner Bill Fennoy stated that the City of Augusta may need to go in a different direction with Code Enforcement; giving the officers a way to protect themselves while on the job. "It’s a sad day. One of our own was gunned down while doing his job," he said.

