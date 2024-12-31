Coach Unknowingly Recorded By Teacher, Mom Sees Video Online And Speaks Up

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in February 2019.

In a heartwarming video that has taken the internet by storm, a Georgia phys ed teacher's simple act of kindness is touching the hearts of millions.

Jonathan Oliver, a physical education teacher at WG Nunn Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia, has become an internet sensation after a video showing him assisting kindergartner Kristen Paulk with her hair went viral. The touching moment was captured by assistant kindergarten teacher Kandice Anderson and shared on Facebook with the caption, "When your job goes beyond teaching... #CoachO #LoveIt."

The heartwarming footage, posted just two weeks ago, has already garnered over 3 million views and is continuing to gain momentum.

Oliver, 34, was initially surprised by the overwhelming attention the video received. He mentioned to "Good Morning America" that what he did is not out of the ordinary for teachers who genuinely care about their students.

"We, as teachers, aim to create an environment where students feel as comfortable as they do at home and genuinely enjoy their time here," Oliver explained. "Our goal is to shower them with care and support. In this instance, it was as simple as helping with a ponytail."

The father of three admitted that his hair-styling expertise extends only as far as creating ponytails, and he often styles his own daughter's hair. When Kristen approached him during a basketball activity and asked for a ponytail, he gladly stepped in to help.

"I always know that Kristen is in very good hands with him," Kristen's mom, Miyah Cleckley, said of Oliver. "I thought it was really cute because her father does their hair a lot. We have five girls and one son, so when I'm working, he has to pick up the weight of doing their hair."

The heartwarming video highlights the strong bonds that educators often form with their students and the lengths they go to ensure that every child feels safe and cared for in the school environment. Oliver's simple act of kindness serves as a reminder that teaching goes beyond textbooks, and the positive impact teachers have on students' lives can be immeasurable.

As this viral video continues to inspire and uplift, it's a testament to the dedication and love that educators like Jonathan Oliver bring to their classrooms every day.

Sources: GMA