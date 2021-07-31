Cleveland Indians Baseball Team Mocked Over Name Change

The Cleveland Indians Major League Basketball (MLB) team announced their decision to change their name to "Cleveland Guardians," with the change going into effect after the 2021 season.

However, some fans were not impressed by the decision, and took to Twitter to mock the team's new name, with some even writing that they hope the change backfires and keeps cursing the team.

The team participated in the World Series six times since the team’s formation in 1894. They won in 1920 and again in 1948, but have not won the series since.

One angry fan commented on the team’s name change: "Baseball fans will never call you guardians. I hope this backfires and curses the team further. Making the streak longer so never win world series for another 100 years.”

Someone else wrote: “Official the dumbest name in sports."

A third commented: "This was the worst name possible. I was hoping for Spiders!"

The "Indians" moniker was repeatedly slammed for being offensive to Native Americans, and the team announced in December 2020 that the team name would be changed.

On July 23, in a 2-minute 11-second video narrated by Tom Hanks, the team announced that its name was now the Cleveland Guardians. The team has seen years of protests against the name and former logo with Chief Wahoo. Critics slammed them, calling them "derogatory" and "racist."

Manager Terry Francona stated earlier in the month that it was time for the name to change after more than 100 years.

“I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate," he stated.

Team owner and Chairperson Paul Dolan stated that they had heard firsthand stories and experiences of Native American people, and this gave them an understanding of why the name was offensive and had to be changed.

The name Guardians emerged as the top choice amongst other names that were considered. News5Cleveland stated that the new name was recognition of the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge. The statue has helped put the bridge apart from others in the city as well as around the country.

One disappointed fan commented: "I was a fan of the Cleveland Indians. The Indians are gone. And so is my interest in Major League baseball in Cleveland."

Another one tweeted: "The @Indians have officially decided to erase their own history. But, good luck getting those attendance numbers up. Gonna need it because people will refuse to watch on TV and refuse to buy merchandise, guaranteed!!!"

Another one wrote: "Fanless Even Tom Hanks can't get me to like this. It's awful and I hate it. The name, logo, everything. Try again. No way."

