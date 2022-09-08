Skip to main content

Chocolate Shop Employee Refuses Service To 2 Officers, Owner Responds Accordingly

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police accountability and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

President of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Mike Solan, told Fox News that the officer and officer trainee walked into the Wallingford neighborhood store, but were allegedly refused service by an employee.

In response to the backlash, Chocolati Cafes stated that it was working to create a more "inviting, inclusive and cohesive community."

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

"They were met with a bit of hostility," Solan said. "But based upon the amount of pushback that company has received from the public and across the nation is that people are still really supportive of the police."

According to The Post Millennial, one officer asked for a box of chocolates, but they were ignored. Then the employee reportedly responded: "No, I won't serve you."

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

In a Facebook post, the store addressed the incident, writing: "Although we do respect this team member's freedom of speech, the actions in this instance do not represent our views as a company. Discrimination is not a practice that we believe will heal the divide within our city, and we are committed to being a safe and welcoming place for every one of our neighbors."

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Solan stated that he was willing to have a discussion with the employee.

"I'm hopeful that this employee can get informed. I commend the company's ownership for taking it seriously," he said.

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

Photo Credit: FOX 13 Seattle

According to The Post Millennial, this is not the first time employees at the store have shown disdain towards officers. Another officer told the outlet that he was denied service at another Chocolati location.

Sources: Fox News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

chocolate
Society

Chocolate Shop Employee Refuses Service To 2 Officers, Owner Responds Accordingly

wedding
Society

Woman Wears This ‘Provocative’ Dress To Wedding, Sparks Controversy

22
Society

Bikers Storm Neighborhood Looking For Bullied Teen Who Steps Out To Confront Them

carcrash
Society

Man Finds Car Crash Victim On Highway, Takes Full Advantage Of Her 'Helpless' Position

yard
Society

Homeowner Fed Up With People Cutting Through His Yard, Divides Internet With His Solution

kidnap
Society

Man Attempts To Kidnap Little Girl, Gets Surprise He Definitely Didn’t See Coming

daughter
Crime

Daughter Says Dad Sexually Assaulted Her And Her Brother, Mom Kills Dad In His Sleep With Boiling Sugar Water

baby
Society

Husband Of Slain Officer Struggles Raising Newborn Baby, Then Gets a 32-Pound Delivery