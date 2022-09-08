Chocolate Shop Employee Refuses Service To 2 Officers, Owner Responds Accordingly

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police accountability and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

President of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Mike Solan, told Fox News that the officer and officer trainee walked into the Wallingford neighborhood store, but were allegedly refused service by an employee.

In response to the backlash, Chocolati Cafes stated that it was working to create a more "inviting, inclusive and cohesive community."

"They were met with a bit of hostility," Solan said. "But based upon the amount of pushback that company has received from the public and across the nation is that people are still really supportive of the police."

According to The Post Millennial, one officer asked for a box of chocolates, but they were ignored. Then the employee reportedly responded: "No, I won't serve you."

In a Facebook post, the store addressed the incident, writing: "Although we do respect this team member's freedom of speech, the actions in this instance do not represent our views as a company. Discrimination is not a practice that we believe will heal the divide within our city, and we are committed to being a safe and welcoming place for every one of our neighbors."

Solan stated that he was willing to have a discussion with the employee.

"I'm hopeful that this employee can get informed. I commend the company's ownership for taking it seriously," he said.

According to The Post Millennial, this is not the first time employees at the store have shown disdain towards officers. Another officer told the outlet that he was denied service at another Chocolati location.

Sources: Fox News