Children Spotted In Back Of Truck, Then Man Sees What They’re Doing And Takes Action

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from people even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A man from San Antonio, Texas, was shocked when he saw a photo of children using the back of a pickup truck as a swimming pool, so shocked he decided to take action (video below).

Todd Arredondo, the owner of an urban mining company, said he was saddened when he saw the photo but was particularly moved when he noticed people making negative comments about the family depicted in it.

Arredondo was so upset that people were judging the family that he found their information, bought them an inflatable pool and delivered it to them at their home.

"It was truly rewarding to see their smiles," he told Inside Edition.

Word quickly got out about Arredondo's generous act, and he subsequently set up a nonprofit called Pools for Kids, even starting a fundraising campaign to help raise money to donate pools. Arredondo pays for some of the costs out of pocket.

"This is a humbling experience for me," he said. "When I was a kid, a gentleman bought a water-balloon for me when my family couldn't afford one. I never forgot that moment; kids never forget."

So far, Arredondo said he purchased 51 pools and delivered them to more than 24 families in need.

"Being kind is self-rewarding," he said. "I learned to live simply so others can simply live."

Many readers applauded Arredondo for his selfless gesture of kindness.

"What a wonderful man. Yes there are a lot of good people out there, unfortunately usually good don't make news only bad ones make news," one reader commented on Facebook. "Thank you kind sir . And I'm sure these children will remember you."



"You know the Lord is Good," another wrote. "Lord we had hard times growing up iam older now . But as blessed older woman I've give back help ever chance I get not to get anything back but joy . It 's make my heart happy to help someone especially children."

"This was a great story!!" said another commenter. "I know where he comes from. I to help others when I can. For the same reasons. It is hard for me to see people without!!"

Some readers called on others to do similar things and help people in need.

"That is way awesome its good to see that there is caring understanding people still around in the ever growing swell of negative uncaring ones," one reader commented.

"Awfully nice of him," another added. "He made lot of kids happy, God bless you. The dad or owner of the truck had a good idea. The kids were having fun, in back of the truck."

