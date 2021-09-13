Chick-Fil-A Worker Jumps Through Window After Seeing Child In Backseat With Belt Around His Neck

An employee at a Flowery Branch Chick-fil-A is being hailed a hero. The teen was working the drive-thru when a car pulled up to the window with a six-year-old boy inside, choking.

Logan Simmons quickly responded, jumping through the window to help. He said, “I’m still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened."

Speaking to Channel 2, Simmons’ mother, Teri, said: "He'd been home for a couple of hours and he said nonchalantly, ‘I saved a kid’s life today,’ and I was like ‘What?’"

The restaurant shared the surveillance video of the heroic moment. "I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car," Simmons recalled. “I think it was the quickest option. It was right there and I saw the other car right there.”

Once he was outside the restaurant, Simmons hopped into the car, where the boy’s seatbelt had somehow tangled around his neck. The boy’s mother was screaming for help at the time.

“You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face," Simmons explained.

He took out a pocketknife and cut the boy free.

“I’m amazed he didn’t panic. As his mother, I would have panicked. I’d be running around going, 'Oh my gosh! What do we do?'” Teri said.

The boy’s mother called Simmons an hour later and thanked him for saving her son’s life.

“I do feel like a hero," Simmons said.

