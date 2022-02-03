Cheerleaders Make Elderly Veterans Cry, Then Get Dose Of Karma

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

No bad deed can be covered forever. It may take a little time but karma knows exactly when to set in for the bad people in the society.

Such is the case of the principal of Cornell High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and his band of unruly cheerleaders. They had no idea that their ill behavior to World War II veterans would fall under the microscope. They had to face the bitter consequences of making these veterans cry (video below).

It happened when 12 student cheerleaders from Cornell High School decided to take a knee while the National Anthem was going on. They never stopped with this disrespectful and disgusting act. And maybe we have just gotten used to the display of this act hoping they learn better and change someday.

The World War II veterans were present at Cornell high school football game on this day. They served as honor guard.

Aaron Thomas, the school principal had, according to multiple reports, set them up to be in the game knowing the intention of his cheerleaders. He allegedly invited the veterans into the game fully aware his cheerleaders are planning a grotty protest.

Not long after they started the protest, Sarah Slayer, a journalist caught the sight of the act and recorded the event meticulously. She made a detailed video of everything she got her sight on. She didn't fail to capture how the veterans were pained and saddened over the disrespect that they could no longer hold their tears.

Thanks to Sarah Slayer for capturing the moment. The video made a wave on national news. Thomas was sure not expecting the situation turn out this way.

The video created a great turmoil and social media users would do anything to tear the Pittsburgh community down. Since the release of the video, Thomas had been thrown into panic. His phone would not stop ringing. He got numerous calls from enraged people across America. The high school principal got overly terrified as he received over 650 death threats in one week.

He got a tail about Sarah Slayer and accused the journalist to have put up a false information about him on the social media. Knowing it was all up for him, he tried playing the victim card.

He tried to deny ever been aware of his cheerleader's intentions, but his actions in the video seemed to prove otherwise.

It's highly devastating that Cornell high school got into the hand of a bad leader who through his actions and that of his cheerleaders made the entire school suffer.