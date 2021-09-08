September 8, 2021

Chaos Erupts On Local Beach After Group Approaches Woman They Used To Bully In High School

Author:
Publish date:
Photo credit: WIS

Photo credit: WIS

Video has surfaced of an assault in which three women allegedly teamed up to attack another woman they reportedly used to bully in high school (video below).

The video, which reportedly took place next to the Saluda River in Columbia, South Carolina shows three young women punching, hitting and scratching their 20-year-old victim.

The victim had a broken nose and a concussion from the assault.

Arlinda Craft, 18, Leigh Hill, 19, and Megan Williams, 20, have been charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob after Columbia police used the video for the investigation, according to WIS.

“No one defended me, out of the 30 people that were hanging around -- which is really pathetic in my eyes,” the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told The State.

According to Jennifer Timmons, a spokeswoman for the Columbia Police Department, “possible additional charges are being evaluated” for the three suspects.

Sources: The State, WIS, YouTube

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

Chaos Erupts On Local Beach After Group Approaches Woman (Video) Promo Image
Society

Chaos Erupts On Local Beach After Group Approaches Woman They Used To Bully In High School

wa
Society

Walmart Removes Offensive Product From Website After Angry Shoppers Complain

sheriff
Society

Student Punches Sheriff's Deputy In The Face, Deputy Fights Back With A Few Punches Of His Own

note
Society

Idaho Sheriff’s Deputies Stop To Grab Lunch, Server Turns Heads After Slipping Them A Note

Boy's Clinton T-Shirt Sparks Controversy (Photo) Promo Image
Society

Dad To Teachers Offended By Son's Shirt: Get Over It (Photos)

2
World

Tough Break For Woman Who Decided To Leave Home To Join ISIS

biden
Politics

President Biden's Outfit Turns Heads, Some Critics Call It 'Unpresidential'

megan
Social

Customer Puts Note On Front Door Of Subway Ripping Megan Rapinoe, Franchisees Say They're Fed Up