Chaos Erupts On Local Beach After Group Approaches Woman They Used To Bully In High School

Photo credit: WIS

Video has surfaced of an assault in which three women allegedly teamed up to attack another woman they reportedly used to bully in high school (video below).

The video, which reportedly took place next to the Saluda River in Columbia, South Carolina shows three young women punching, hitting and scratching their 20-year-old victim.

The victim had a broken nose and a concussion from the assault.

Arlinda Craft, 18, Leigh Hill, 19, and Megan Williams, 20, have been charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob after Columbia police used the video for the investigation, according to WIS.

“No one defended me, out of the 30 people that were hanging around -- which is really pathetic in my eyes,” the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told The State.

According to Jennifer Timmons, a spokeswoman for the Columbia Police Department, “possible additional charges are being evaluated” for the three suspects.

