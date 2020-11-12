Car Saleswoman Fired For Wearing 'Inappropriate' Outfit To Work

20 year old Caitlin Bernier claims she was fired for wearing the same clothes she had on the day she got hired.

The former Honda saleswoman wrote on her Facebook page: “I walked into work and sat at my desk where I was immediately met by a female staff member. She had a sweater in her hand and said ‘do you know your shirt is see through? You have to either put this sweater on or go home and change.'”

She added: “She then said that ‘the male managers are uncomfortable with what I was wearing and asked me too (sic) tell you to change or cover up.’ As you can see in the photos, my shirt is not see through. This even happened to be the EXACT outfit I wore the day I was interviewed and hired by the male management.”

“I then said that I was not going to change since I felt that my outfit was appropriate and have worn the top days prior as well as for my interview and no one had said anything to me. I also expressed that I was not going to be told by any male to cover up and follow instruction when I know my outfit is fine just because they are somehow ‘uncomfortable,’” Bernier wrote. “I went to the HR lady where she agreed with me that my shirt was not see through and is fine for work. I was told that when the general manager (also male) got into work then we would have a meeting. I ended up going home and asked them to phone me when the GM was in to have a sit down meeting. Hours later at home I received a call from the GM and he said ‘I heard you wore something inappropriate to work and were not following the dress code or instructions when you were told to change, so I am letting you go.’ Keep in mind that he never saw what I was wearing.”

“I feel discriminated against being the only female sales person and not being given an opportunity to expression my opinion to the GM or for him to even see what I was wearing. Working here I have experienced sexually comments from male staff, but my top ‘made the males uncomfortable.’ I am writing this post to show that FEMALE WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION is a real thing!” she concluded.

The post received thousands of shares and messages, with some showing support while others, not so much.

Bernier has since filed a human rights complaint against the 97 St. Honda dealership.

However, management at Alberta Honda denies Bernier’s claims of discrimination.

In a statement to CBC News, the dealership stated that the dress code is enforced equally and no employee is fired for a single violation.

“It’s only if an employee refuses to comply with the dress code when given an opportunity, if they continued to violate the dress code on multiple occasions or if there were other issues surrounding their performance that we would consider taking further action,” the statement read. “We have reviewed the situation in question and are confident that our managers dealt with it appropriately given all of the circumstances involved.”

Bernier has denied ever receiving previous warnings from the management.

Sources: America Now