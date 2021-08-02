Car Dealership Employee Makes 'Offensive' Facebook Post About Black Customer, Gets Fired

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: 6abc Philadephia, Facebook/Tyrone Jacob

A North Carolina car dealership fired an employee and issued an apology to a customer who slammed the dealership’s Facebook post for being racist.

In an interview with WTVD-TV, Trinity Bethune stated that on July 22, she was offended when she saw a photo that the Lumberton Honda dealership had posted on its Facebook page. The post showed Trinity standing in front of the car she’d just purchased, and was captioned: “Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry.”

The caption left her confused, and she chose to reply to the post: “I’m not sure if this is a ‘joke’ or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I’m very offended by this post, it’s almost a racial slur. If I’m not addressed by MY name then please don’t address me at all.”

The 21-year-old stated that she was thinking about taking legal action against the dealership, adding: “the name ‘Bon Quisha’ seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto. It’s something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term.”

Urban Dictionary defines the term as “a loquacious white boy that acts like a Black woman as a joke.”

On July 23, the dealership posted an official apology on its Facebook page, writing that they “regret the recent inappropriate post towards one of our valued customers.”

The post continued, “The action of this former employee does not represent the views or culture of our company. Lumberton Honda has been part of the community for over 18 years, serving thousands of customers of all ethnicities.”

The dealership stated that they were unsure of the motive behind the insensitive post. The post has since been deleted and the employee responsible personally apologized to Trinity and was fired.

The dealership added that the “incident reminds us that there is always room for improvement.”

They offered their “sincere apology,” concluding the statement with, “We are truly sorry.”

Sources: Atlanta Black Star

