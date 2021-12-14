Candid Picture Captures 2 Boys’ Reaction When They See Firemen Raise American Flag At Fire Department

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

A moment of patriotism has been shared widely on social media.

The Roseboro Fire Department posted a photo of two boys standing outside the Roseboro Fire Station while the American Flag was being raised. Thomas Jones, 8, and Derrick Ingham, 6, had their hands over their hearts.

Chief Lee Coleman stated that the boys were reciting the pledge of allegiance at the time.

The photo was shared on Facebook thousands of times, with many commenters applauding the boys’ parents and cheering the boys for their show of respect.

The boys, who are cousins, were out riding their hoverboard and scooters around town when they noticed the flag.

Sources: WRAL