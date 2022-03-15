Camera Catches Teens Surround Injured Elderly Man Walking All Alone

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caldwell teen best friends, Victor Ornelas, Isaac Hernandez, Diego Ramirez, Devan Ornelas, and Josh Sorg were hanging out as usual when they saw an elderly man in need.

The five boys were driving to play basketball when they saw Jose Gomez fall as he struggled with his walker.

Hernandez said: “I saw that he fell so I stepped on my brakes. We parked and we all ran out. We picked him up and we asked if he was okay, he said he was fine."

"So we just kept walking with him. We said we were going to walk him all the way to his house. We helped him inside, and his knee was bleeding. So, we grabbed napkins put alcohol on it and cleaned him up,” he added.

Recounting the incident, Gomez stated: “I was just falling down I don't know what happened. They picked me up. I was walking just right and then sadly I went down, and they come up and say hey, want us to take you home and I said okay, let's go. It made me feel good."

Unbeknownst to them, someone had recorded the boys’ good deed. When the video was posted on Facebook, it quickly went viral.

“Crazy how it blew up. We didn't do it for the attention, we just did it out of the kindness of our hearts. It's just the right thing to do," Hernandez said.

The Caldwell community was proud of the boys, with Kathy Plaisance, the owner of The Sweet Spot Bakery in Caldwell, sharing it on her business page. To thank the boys, she invited them over for some treats.

“We got them cupcakes and cookies with their names on it and cookies that say hometown heroes because that's how we feel about them. They are hometown heroes for Caldwell," she said.

Teri Gomez, who was raised in Caldwell, collected gift cards and certificates from local businesses that wanted to thank the boys.

They got everything from lunches to haircuts.

“Caldwell is kind of seen in the negative most of the time and this is beyond positive. We have some great things happening in Caldwell. So everyone wanted to show some love to the boys," Teri said.

Speaking about their continued relationship with Gomez, Hernandez said: “He likes that we go and check up on him, and talk to him, ask him how his day was."

“They remind me of myself when I was younger," Gomez said of the boys.

While the boys appreciated the attention and gifts, they maintained that they would have helped out anyway because they care about the Caldwell community and its residents.

“I think it makes us all feel good because we are out here helping other people... and we don't expect anything in return," Hernandez said.

