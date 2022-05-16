Calls For Female Football Fan’s Arrest After People See What She Did In Men’s Bathroom

In a viral video, a woman was seen urinating in a mens bathroom at a Miami Dolphins game.

The woman, who has not been identified, reportedly headed to the mens' bathroom when the line for the women's room was too long. She can be seen holding a beer and holding onto the wall in front of a urinal with her shorts pulled down, according to Daily Mail. The graphic video can be seen below.

The incident reportedly took place at the Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Dolphins and the New York Jets.

As the woman urinated at the urinal, men cheered and gave her high-fives. The at the next urinal over from the woman continued to urinate.

It's not known whether the woman had a standing urination device to allow her to pee at the urinal.

Several social media accounts posted the video, including Billy Corben, who captioned the footage, "NSFW: Miami woman pees in men's room urinal at Sunday's Dolphin-Jets game at Hard Rock Stadium because Miami (and New York)."

Football podcast Laces Out Now also posted the clip, adding the caption, "Miami is officially a football town, folks."

The clip gained many comments from sports fans who made jokes about the woman's antics, according to The Daily Star.

"Well, you know how long the line is for the women's bathroom," wrote one commenter. "At least she didn't drop her beer, that would have been a travesty!"

"At $16 a beer," commented another. "I respect her holding that beer in the air!"

