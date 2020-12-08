California School District Allegedly 'Requiring' Teachers To Attend 'White Privilege' Training

On Thursday, an exclusive report by City Journal’s Christopher Rufo based on leaked documents showed that the San Diego Unified School District was holding “white privilege” training for its teachers, where they were told that they were racist and part of an oppressive white power structure. They were also asked to acknowledge their “privilege,” embrace “antiracist” ideas, and “teach others to see their privilege.”

Rufo wrote in a series of tweets: “SCOOP: San Diego Unified School District is forcing teachers to attend ‘white privilege’ training, in which teachers are told ‘you are racist’ and ‘you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.’ The leaked documents from the training session will shock you.”

“The training begins with a ‘land acknowledgement,’ in which the teachers are asked to accept that they are colonizers living on stolen Native American land. Then they are told they will experience ‘guilt, anger, apathy, [and] closed-mindedness’ because of their ‘white fragility,’” he continued.

The training states under “land acknowledgement”: “We acknowledge that we meet on stolen land, taken from indigenous peoples. I am speaking to you from Kumeyaay land. We must acknowledge the hidden history of violence against indigenous peoples in an effort to move towards justice.”

A quote by Robin DiAngelo is written under “white fragility”: “It is a more powerful means of white racial control and the protection of white advantage.”

The training stated, “Expect to experience discomfort” under “norms and agreements.”

Rufo tweeted, “After watching clips of Robin DiAngelo and Ibram Kendi, the trainers tell the teachers: ‘you are racist,’ ‘you are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies,’ and that they must commit to becoming ‘antiracist’ in the classroom. They must submit to the new racial orthodoxy.”

He added, “The teachers are told that they are part of an oppressive white power structure. The trainers claim that ‘white people in America hold most of the [power]’ and that white teachers have an ‘ability to thrive’ that is ‘being preserved at every level of power.’”

The training states under “white privilege and culture”: “Since white people hold most of the political, institutional, and economic power, they receive advantages that nonwhite groups do not. White culture and white racialized identity refer to the way that white people, their customs, culture and beliefs operate as the standard by which all other groups are compared.”

Teachers are then told to acknowledge: “My ability to THRIVE, not just survive, is being preserved at every level of power without me having to do anything at all. I don’t even have to vote.”

Rufo stated that the training demands that teachers be “antiracist” activists, who “confront and examine [their] white privilege,” “acknowledge when [they] feel white fragility,” and “teach others to see their privilege.” He stated that teachers, in other words, are told “they must turn their schools into activist organizations.”

He concluded his post by stating that only “47% of San Diego Unified students reach proficiency in reading and math.”

“Teaching ‘white fragility’ will do nothing to help students improve their academic abilities — it will only serve activist teachers who want to shift the blame to ‘systemic racism,’” he wrote.

