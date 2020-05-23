Cafe Turns Heads Over 'Funny' Social Distancing Policy

Last Saturday, owners of the Cafe Rothe in Schwerin reopened their doors after coronavirus restrictions were lifted. To celebrate its grand reopening, the café handed its customers pool noodle hats to help them maintain social distancing.

As customers enjoyed the company and the weather, the café practiced its motto: "Keep the social distance."

The straw hats with two colorful swimming noodles at the top were the café’s alternative to using floor markings and perspex screens to separate people.

Owner Jaqueline Rothe posted the photo of customers rocking their new headgear while sitting at tables.

"Today it's like this: distance measurement," she wrote on the Facebook post.

Rothe told CNN that a number of happy customers arrived at the cafe to indulge in a coffee, cake or a beer while lounging in the sunshine.

"This was the perfect method to keep customers apart -- and a fun one," the 52-year-old said,

"It was a perfect gag and of course it was funny, our customers were really into it. But what it did show to us (was) how difficult it is to keep a distance of 1.5 meters (4.9 feet)," she said, expressing her surprise that the photo got the attention of media outlets around the world.

The cafe and confectionery shop normally has 36 tables inside and 20 outside during the warmer weather, "But with the new hygiene and social distancing measures we only have 12 tables inside and only eight outside," she said.

The café had remained open during the shutdown, but was unable to serve customers inside. Currently, less than half of its seating capacity is being used.

"We will see what to expect when Germany opens up further, more people are allowed to travel and we have more tourists coming in the next few weeks, we will take it as it comes," she said.

The country lifted some of its coronavirus restrictions after Chancellor Merkel stated that the country had passed through phase one of the pandemic.

However, she warned that the country risked a new spike in infections if people did not adhere to physical distancing measures.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s reports, Germany has recorded more than 174,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,884 deaths.

