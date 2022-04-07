Cafe Owner Lets Homeless Ex-Convict Work For A Day, 2 Weeks Later She Walks In And He's Still There

25-year-old Minnesota café owner Cesia Abigail shared how, two weeks ago, Marcus walked into the café, Abi’s Café, begging for change. Instead of removing him from the restaurant, she asked him: “Why don't you have a job, you know nothing is given to me for free right?”

Marcus, who’d been living on the streets since he was 16, responded: “I have a lot of felonies and no one wants to hire me for that, so now I had to turn myself to the streets and get money the only way I know, stealing and asking for money.”

Abigail shared that she was short staffed that day, and asked Marcus if he wanted to work.

“His eyes opened wide and his smile made my day!!!! He said I'll do anything for some food. So now for almost two weeks he been on time for his two hour shift.... helping take trash, washing dishes etc.,” Abigail’s Facebook post read. “Once I pay him guess what he does? He buys food from my restaurant (HE DECIDES TO PAY) because it makes him feel good! He gets a discount!!!!! Do something nice for someone today and don't judge them just because they out there asking for money for we don’t know their situation... some deserve another shot.”

She added: “God gave me this blessing so why can't I bless others? This is what should break the internet. We want change? Well, start by making one team.”

Speaking to CBS News, Abigail stated that on his first day of work, Marcus split the sandwich she gave him in half, wrapped one half in foil, and gave it to a homeless woman outside.

“That really touched me,” she said.

From his first day, Marcus has been working two-hour shifts for two weeks since, and Abigail stated that she had plans for making his position permanent.

“A lot of people are saying I've been a blessing for him, but at that point I was the one who needed a blessing,” she told the outlet.

The post garnered over 100k likes and 2,000 comments, with one person writing: “You opened that door up to the universe, or God, showing where your heart is so I'm sure you will get more opportunities to make a difference in those lives and give them hope. I'm extremely proud of you. Wish i could give you a big hug and a kiss right now. This kind of stuff makes my heart so happy.”

A second person commented: “Amazing! What a kind soul! I know he values it and appreciates you giving him the chance!”

However, some commenters were quick to criticize the hours Marcus was working and the fact that he was buying food from the restaurant.

“So basically he worked for free why not give him free food and let him keep his money for other needs,” one person wrote.

A second commented: “Why would you charge him for the food, screw your restaurant.”

Responding to the critics, Abigail wrote: “My employees at Abi's DO NOT pay for their meals but Marcus decides to pay anyways! I do not take more than $3 every time he wants to pay,” adding that she didn’t have enough funds to hire people and that was why Marcus’ shifts were only two hours.

Marcus is now learning to save money, and they decided to set aside 10 percent from his paycheck.

“Just like Marcus, I had my help. I had plenty of people to help make it to where I am today. They believed I could do it. People need to have someone believe in them,” Abigail told CBS News.

