Cable Guy Walks Into 'Chaotic' Home, Discovers A Need Greater Than Mom's Internet

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

Jessica Donnahoo had called in a cable technician to set up their TV for streaming, but she got far more than she expected. When cable technician Rob Kinney walked into the home on Saturday, he received cuddles from a fussy little boy as he worked.

Donnahoo got a much needed helping hand.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Kinney, who’s been a Spectrum employee for nine years, said that Donnahoo’s home was on his list on March 16.

Donnahoo stated that the day was “chaos,” and that her three-year-old adopted son, Sailor, was fussy.

Sailor was born with two rare brain defects - optic nerve hypoplasia, which caused him to be blind since birth, and a Chiari malformation of the brain. He also has a seizure disorder.

Donnahoo stated that Sailor has heightened senses and sensory issues because of his blindness, and often gets overwhelmed by new textures and sounds. He lives solely on Pediasure because doesn't eat solid food and he cannot differentiate day from night, often waking up throughout the night.

Sailor was extra fussy on that Saturday, and Donnahoo told GMA that this came to an end when Kinney arrived.

"When Sailor heard Rob the Spectrum technician speak, Sailor walked over to him and reached his arms in the air. Rob didn’t ignore him or turn him away, but instead, happily scooped Sailor up for a cuddle," she said. "He had to occasionally put Sailor down so that he could plug in equipment or go out to his truck, but otherwise, he held Sailor off and on for the entire 45 minutes that he was in our home."

Donnahoo stated that she often holds Sailor in a baby carrier, and that she used the free time that afternoon to fold and put away laundry that was "covering her couch."

Kinney told GMA: "I said, 'You want me to pick you up buddy?' She [Donnahoo] seemed OK with it so I picked him up and held him while I was doing a few things inside. He was super comfortable with it to the point he started getting sleepy."

Kinney, with a child in his arms, kept on working.

"He would bounce Sailor using one arm to hold him and make internet adjustments with the other. As a momma, I was incredibly grateful for his kindness," Donnahoo said.

Donnahoo shared her story on Facebook, and the post quickly garnered over 118,000 shares.

Donnahoo stated that Kinney is a single father to a 4-year-old, and she believed that it was one of the reasons he stepped up.

"He understood the need for help, saw an opportunity to help another human being and took it," she said. "I think the reason that this act of kindness has resonated with so many people is that we can all relate — as parents, grandparents or just anyone who has been overwhelmed. In a world of mass shootings, political scandals, and drugs, we all need to be reassured that humanity and kindness still exist. Rob and my post did just that."

However, Kinney stated that he preferred to give credit where he feels it's due.

"For them to adopt him and take care of him on a daily basis is much more than what I did for a short period of time. God really has blessed that family and will continue to do so because of the kind and gentle spirit they have. They deserve more recognition than anyone," he said.

