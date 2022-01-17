Bystanders Watch As Sexual Assault Unfolds On Subway Train, Lone Hero Decides To Step In

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. Violence against women is fundamentally a violation of human rights and can have devastating short term and long term effects. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

A man trying to rape a woman aboard a Brooklyn subway train got a beating for his attempts after a courageous subway rider rushed to rescue the woman.

40-year-old Alvaro Denica was allegedly attacking the woman, 28, on a 3 train that was heading into Bergen Station in Park Slope at around 11:40 a.m. According to sources, Maurice Osborne jumped in and saved her.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Wearing a bandage covering up a head cut he sustained in the fight, Osborne told The Post: “I beat him up. Once he submitted, I grabbed him by the shirt and dragged him to the police station two blocks away.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to prosecutors, Denica was in the last car of the train pleasuring himself when he grabbed the woman, pushed her to the floor and tried to sexually assault her.

Osborne, who was in the second-to-last car, saw the commotion and immediately rushed to help.

“When I looked back, I saw he was on top of her,” he said. “She said he was about to rape her — that’s when I beat him up. All he said was, ‘I didn’t do anything.’”

Osborne subdued Denica and dragged him to 78th Precinct station house.

According to sources, Denica allegedly did admit to pleasuring himself on the train, but denied that he had tried to rape the woman.

Denica appeared in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Thursday night, and was charged with assault as a sexually motivated felony and attempted sexual abuse. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Sources: ABC 7