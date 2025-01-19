Bystanders 'Terrified' After This Creature Washes Ashore

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in July 2024.

A group of whale watchers in California got more than they bargained for when they stumbled upon a creepy, blood-red sea creature that looked like it had slithered straight out of a horror movie.

The eerie encounter, which occurred in Monterey, has since gone viral on Instagram, sparking widespread fascination and terror online.

“What kind of creature is this—straight out of the Twilight Zone?” the group captioned their post, sharing images of the bizarre marine animal that left them—and the internet—stunned.

According to one of the whale watchers, the unsettling creature was spotted casually resting on a dock. “We found it just hanging out on our dock this morning,” they told Jam Press. Acting cautiously, the group used cardboard to carefully lift the mystery creature and return it to the water.

Footage of the encounter reveals a long, undulating creature with rows of hairlike appendages running along its sides, reminiscent of a monster from Resident Evil. Its alien-like appearance quickly earned it the nickname “stuff of nightmares” from horrified social media users.

“Hey, that’s my lower digestive system,” joked one commenter, while another simply labeled the animal a “nope rope.”

But as terrifying as it looks, this aquatic oddity has a name: it’s a bloodworm, a type of burrowing invertebrate known for its translucent skin that reveals its bright red plasma-filled body underneath.

These marine creatures, which can grow up to a foot in length, are infamous for their venomous proboscis—a retractable, fang-filled appendage that snaps out to capture prey, much like the menacing xenomorphs from the Alien franchise.

While its fearsome appearance might suggest otherwise, the bloodworm doesn’t target humans. However, experts caution against handling it too closely. “Avoid getting your fingers near its mouth,” they warn, as its bite can deliver venom akin to a beesting.

Surprisingly, bloodworms have a practical use despite their sinister look. Anglers prize them as bait due to their proboscis, which mimics a lure and attracts fish effectively.

This hair-raising discovery has left a lasting impression on both the whale watchers and those captivated by the viral post. The bloodworm serves as a chilling reminder of the ocean’s mysterious and often terrifying inhabitants—proof that sometimes the strangest creatures are lurking just beneath the surface.

