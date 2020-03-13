Businessman Sparks Controversy Over His Electric Billboard, Vandal Tries To Cut Its Power

Two days after former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld was acquitted in the shooting death of Antwon Rose, a billboard popped up in Worthington, Armstrong County, with the words “Justice Served, Get over it.”

The billboard featured a digital display with a picture of Rosfeld and the word “Policeman” written above him and a picture of Rose with the word “Criminal” written above him. At the top of the billboard were the words, “Legal System Works," and below the photos the words "Justice Served Get over it."

The billboard, located on Bear Road, is on private property, and according to local residents, it belongs to businessman John Placek.

Pictures of the billboard were shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, and many called for the billboard to be taken down.

Speaking to Action News 4, Placek's twin brother, Rich, maintained that his brother was neither a bigot nor racist.

"No, he's not a racist. He's trying to put a point across: We need to be equal," Rich Placek said.

Residents of Worthington had different reactions to the billboard.

Emily Close said, "It doesn't really bother me. If you don't like it, don't look at it, I guess. I'm not going to say what he can and can't put on it."

Corey Chasse said, "It's really not appropriate to have that along the highway. It's really not, but I think he just wants to prove a point. He said he wants to spark conversation."

According to Action News 4, there were sparks in the area, as if someone was trying to cut the billboard’s electricity.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: WTAE-TV Pittsburgh