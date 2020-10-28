Business Owner Doubles Down After His 'Offensive' Sign Sparked Controversy - Opposing Views

Business Owner Doubles Down After His 'Offensive' Sign Sparked Controversy

A sign set up outside a business in Belmont County sparked controversy on social media this week.

The sign, outside Mike’s Tire, read: “Closed weekends. I’m white and proud of it, is that wrong. Trump 2020.”

Some slammed the sign, calling the message offensive. However, the owner of the business maintained that it was never his intention to cause offense.

He made changes to the sign, taking down part of the message.

The words, "I'm white and proud of it, is that wrong?" were taken down, and the sign now reads, “Closed weekends. White lives matter. Trump 2020.”

The owner told NEWS9 that he made the changes to the sign after talking about it with Bill Brooks, a member of the 4BC group.

The owner, Mike, stated: "I think the best result for everybody is to take it down, maybe we can all call it truce, it’s over, it's done. It was never meant to be anything that has been resolved of it so it's over with. If I offended people, I am sorry once again, but I didn't take it that way or mean it to be that way."

Sources: America Now

