Bus Driver’s Note To Mom And Dad Goes Viral After What Children Did To Disabled Boy On Bus

A New Jersey bus driver’s incredible note to the parents of two children who reached out to another student with a disability went viral.

The note, written by driver Cindy Clausen, was written after Clausen noticed the two students, Jorge and Annaliese, showing kindness to disabled boy named Jackson.

“I am compelled to write to tell you how beautiful your children are, inside and out! This can only come from the home, your patience and guidance, the examples that you set and teach,” Clausen’s note read. ““Every day your children ask if they can sit with Jackson. Some days Jackson is a little sad getting on the bus but as soon as he sees Annaliese and Jorge he smiles. Jackson has difficulties walking and it takes a bit for him to get to his seat.”

On that day in particular, Clausen said, Annalise encouraged Jackson to make it to his seat despite his difficulty doing so.

“When we arrived at school Jorge took it upon himself to carry out his backpack!” she wrote.

“I know you know how wonderful your children are, but I wanted you to know that it shows!”

The note quickly went viral, with many praising the two students for their kindness and good hearts.

“I love everything about this, that the children are kind and polite, and have parents who have taught them well, and that another human being saw their kindness and took the time to acknowledge it, this must have been a beautiful moment for the parents to read this note!” one reader commented on Love What Matters’ Facebook page.

“ Parenting goals right here. I don't need my son to be the smartest in his class, but I'd sure love it if he was one of the kindest,” another added.

Other readers took time to acknowledge Clausen and the job she does for students.

“That was so heartwarming. It takes a special person to be a bus driver. Something I could never do. You have to have patients of iron and most of our children today are loud and obnoxious, don't have manners. But there's a few that are being raised right to show some respect. It's sad these days that most parents have to work to make ends meet. Some don't even get the time to spend much time with their children which is sad so there's not much parental guidance. And we wonder what's wrong with these kids today,” one reader commented.