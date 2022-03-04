Skip to main content

Bus Driver Grabs 5-Year-Old Boy, Kids Watch On Helplessly As He Struggles

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest a national spike in incidents where Americans' lives are being saved by bystanders who go out of their way to help.

A five-year-old Oklahoma boy was on the school bus when he began choking.

The bus’s surveillance footage caught Ginger Maxville, a teacher's aide for Mannford Public Schools, asking the child: “What are you doing?”

“He's got a coin!” the boy's sister answered, to which Maxville responded: “He's got a coin? Oh my Lord, are you serious?”

Maxville got out of the driver’s seat and rushed to the boy’s aid. She told KTUL: “So I made sure the bus was secure went back and grabbed the student. He was just red and gasping for air.”

“I know I heard it hit the floor and then I seen it rolling,” she said of the penny. “I said ‘We got it.’”

The boy asked for the coin, and Maxville gave it to him after he promised not to swallow coins in the future.

Sources: Daily Mail

