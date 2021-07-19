Burger King Worker Says Customer Complained About Her Outfit 'Distracting' Her Husband

A TikTok user posted a video recounting an incident where a customer made a comment about her Burger King uniform, leaving her feeling uncomfortable.

Lala said in the video, “I had a lady complain today because my uniform was a ‘distraction’ to her husband.”

In the video, Lala is wearing what seems like the standard Burger King employee uniform, a grey cap, polo shirt and jeans.

However, the customer seemingly had a problem with the jeans, and Lala had the perfect comeback, saying, “‘I guess I’ll leave my ass at home next time,” before she flipped off the camera.

She captioned the video: “Girl, f*ck you.”

In four days since it was uploaded, the video garnered more than 12 million views, three million likes, and tens of thousands of comments, with many people placing blame on the husband.

One comment read: “She [wife] should be mad at her husband, not you.”

“Distract him from what?? Ordering from Burger King??” A second person wrote.

Lala later shared more details regarding the incident, writing: “Apparently she [wife] was trying to tell him [husband] something and he wasn’t paying any attention so she got upset.”

Another comment read: “Maybe her husband should stay at home.”

“For real!!! Our bodies are not a distraction,” someone else wrote.

Others told Lala to take the incident as a compliment.

“Or it’s a compliment? That’s how I would’ve taken it,” one person said.

Another wrote: “I would be so flattered.”

Sources: Indy100

