Burger King Launches Investigation Over 'Controversial' Sign At Michigan Location

Burger King has launched an investigation into a sign posted at a Jackson outlet asking people to honk if they are against masks and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The sign, which was put up on Thursday at 1625 E. Michigan Ave, read: “Honk if you are against forced mask & forced jab.”

A spokesperson said in a statement: “We’ve been in communication with the franchisee who is further investigating this incident. Protecting the health and safety of team members and guests has been our top priority since the beginning of the pandemic.”

On Friday, the sign had been changed to read: “Open interviews Monday 3 PM.”

The restaurant’s manager declined to comment on the sign.

However, some cars passing by the store on Thursday could be heard honking their horns, while inside the restaurant, equal numbers of employees were and weren’t wearing masks.

Burger King currently requires all its team members to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high transmission, according to the corporate spokesperson.

Jackson County is among 24 counties that have been listed with a substantial COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the August 4 CDC data.

The county has a case rate 66.24 coronavirus cases per 100,000 in a week, with the death rate per 100,000 residents in a week is zero, CDC reported as of August 3.

According to reports, 49.8% of Jackson County residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Sources: M Live