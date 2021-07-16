Burger King Employees Turn Heads After Leaving Note For Upper Management On Signboard

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

Burger King has churned out interesting advertisements and marketing initiatives over the years, but a Nebraska outlet sparked controversy recently after its entire staff decided to quit.

Staff at the outlet left a message for the company’s executives on the outlet’s signboard, writing: "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience."

Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

An image of the sign, which was originally shared by former Burger King employee Rachel Flores, soon went viral.

In the Facebook post, Flores wrote: "One of the original photos. We quit cause upper management was a joke and had no care for me or my employees. I put in my 2 weeks and so did MANY other people."

Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

The picture has made the rounds across social media platforms and several media houses. Reportedly, the mass employee exodus was caused by the high pressure at work as well as the upper management’s disinterest in looking after the employees’ welfare.

Speaking to TODAY Food, Flores stated that the air conditioning at the Nebraska outlet was not working during peak summer months, causing many employees to suffer from health issues. She added that the senior Burger King executives just shrugged off the employees’ plight and failed to take responsibility for the same.

Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

Photo Credit: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8

The Burger King mass staff resignation is not the first of its kind, and this has become a trend in fast food outlets. In a recent video, a sign posted at a McDonald’s outlet revealed that the store’s entire staff had quit.

The handwritten note at the outlet’s front door read: "Everyone quit. We are closed." 

Sources: NDTV

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

utah
Society

Leader Of BLM Utah Doubles Down After Calling The Stars And Stripes A 'Symbol Of Hatred'

flag
Society

Former Police Officer Says He Was Asked To Leave Campground For Refusing To Remove Flag

burgerking
Society

Burger King Employees Turn Heads After Leaving Note For Upper Management On Signboard

customer
Society

Restaurant Owner Goes Off On Customers Over Women's 'Inappropriate Behavior'

britney
Social

Britney Spears Posts Photo In 'Racy' Outfit, Sparks Mental Health Concerns

transgender
Society

Trans Athlete Who Qualified For Olympics Allegedly Wanted To 'Burn US Flag On Podium' If She Won

hunter
Social

Obama Ethics Chief Slams Bidens Over Hunter’s Debut Art Sale, Asking Prices Raise Eyebrows

rapist
Society

Child Rapist Gets 43-Year Sentence, Ends Up In Same Jail Cell As His Victim's Big Brother