Burger King Employee Fired Over 'Offensive' Rant Against Customers In Drive-Thru

An African American Burger King employee was fired for hurling white racist remarks at Hispanic customers.

The dispute broke out on October 3 at the North Miami Beach Burger King, and a cellphone footage of the incident quickly went viral.

The customers had requested a refund after a manager who was handling their food touched her phone. When they made their request to the employee, she responded by white-shaming them, even though they were Hispanic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She shouted at them: “F*** you, you white piece of s**t... how about that? F*** you.”

The female customer, who had a crying infant in the car, responded: “We're not even white... we're Hispanic. Get it right” just before another worker slammed the drive-thru window shut.

The employee then opened the window and called the customer a “fat b****” and “f***ing wh***.”

The female customer stated: “I don't care... at least I'm not working at Burger King.”

Enraged, the employee shot back: “I don't care. B****, I have two parents, I go to school... this job, the money I make, is to blow up. So it don't matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The male customer, attempting to deescalate the situation, told the irate employee that their refund request was in no way connected to her, telling her that she had no reason to be angry.

“It has nothing to do with you. I don't even know why you're getting upset,” he said.

The other employee at the window was quiet during the entire incident, and it is unclear whether she was the manager. She calmly agreed to give the customers their refund.

The angry employee encouraged the customers to post the video, believing that there would be no consequences for her actions.

The female customer asked: “Are you threatening to kill me?”

The employee response’s was: “Did you hear me say that?” and then the video concluded.

A Burger King spokesperson communicated with the Miami Herald, saying: “The actions of this team member do not reflect the values of the Burger King brand. We have a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior, and the individual is no longer with the company.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: What In The World!