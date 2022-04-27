Bully Suckerpunches Cheerleader Who Doesn't Want To Fight, Gets Instant Dose Of Karma

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A California cheerleader in uniform was caught on camera repeatedly telling a bully that she did not want to fight.

Just before she got sucker punched, the cheerleader is heard telling the other girl: “Nobody wants to fight, no one wants to fight with you guys.”

Following the punch, the cheerleader quickly retaliated with a series of punches, and flipped her larger opponent to the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She then got on top of the bully and landed even more shots.

Sierra Sprague, the cheerleader’s sister, posted the clip of the fight on Twitter, captioning it: “so my little sister got in a fight tonight and i don’t think i’ve ever been more proud, with her phone in her hand & everything lmao THATS MY MF SISTER LETS GOOOOOOO.”

When commenters asked if her sister faced any disciplinary action, Sierra stated that she was not in any trouble despite the fact that she was wearing her school uniform.

Sources: Daily Mail