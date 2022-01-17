Bully Pours Super Glue On Teen Girl's Hair, Victim Responds Accordingly

Photo Credit: Justice For Hannah/Facebook

A Texas high school student is showing off her new hairstyle after a classmate allegedly poured super glue all over her head.

Hannah Combs, 15, was beginning her freshman year at Harker Heights High School when a boy snuck up behind her and dumped super glue all over her hair and scalp, The Little Things reported.

"It instantly started burning," Hannah said. "It felt like my head was on fire. It was horrible."

The boy was given an in-school suspension. Hannah’s father, Christopher Grimmer, was furious with the school’s response.

"I’m not going to pull my daughter out and uproot her from her life because of what this kid did to her," Grimmer, who is a retired soldier, explained. "That child that did this to her, uproot his life. He gave up the opportunity to go to Harker Heights when he committed the act."

Grimmer took Hannah to urgent care, where she was diagnosed with first degree burns. Hannah and her mother, Jessica, decided it would be best to cut her hair.

"I realized I lost my favorite thing about me,” Hannah said. "I loved my hair. My hair was the only thing I liked about myself, honestly. I lost it for no reason.”

Jessica started a Facebook page entitled "Justice For Hannah," and it wasn’t long before the support came pouring in.

"It makes me want to help other people," Hannah said, according to The Little Things. "There are people who couldn’t stand up for themselves but they talk to me about it. It makes me want to help. It’s amazing how many people are supporting me."

Nikki, a local hairstylist, came across the Facebook page and decided to transform Hannah’s hair for free.

“Today I got to do something I’m proud of,” Nikki said. “I fixed a young [girl's] hair who had something traumatic happen to her at school. Her hair had to be shaved on one side, so I made the best of a bad situation.”

Now Hannah is proudly showing off her new look.

"I want to make a difference," Hannah added. "I would like people to stand up for themselves. No one deserves to be bullied — it’s not fair for anyone. I’m just a normal kid with strong beliefs. When it comes to bullying, I stand up for people a lot because of it — but it’s worth it.”

